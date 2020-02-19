CHICAGO (TNS) — Calling himself a “Trumpocrat” and “freed political prisoner,” disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich addressed the media Wednesday on his first full day of freedom and used the moment as a first shot at redefining his legacy.
Blagojevich, 63, walked outside his home on Chicago’s Northwest Side with his wife, Patti, and two daughters. As he shook hands and hugged well-wishers, he repeatedly dabbed at his chin with a white handkerchief and explained that he cut himself while shaving with a real razor blade for the first time in nearly eight years
“It’s been a long, long journey,” he said. “I’m bruised and I’m battered and bloody.”
In a so-called homecoming address that sounded more like a campaign stump speech, the former Democratic governor painted himself as a public servant persecuted for trying to help people. He insisted he did nothing wrong and did not profit off of his office.
The 20-minute soliloquy included some of the loquacious Blagojevich’s greatest hits. He recited poetry, he told the story of his immigrant parents and compared himself to a boxer, insisting he did nothing wrong.
He also spoke a little Spanish, one of his go-to moves on the campaign trail.
“Every mile I ran, every pushup I did, every book I read, every word I wrote, was my way of fighting back,” he said.
Occasionally choking back tears, Blagojevich said the length of his incarceration could be measured by milestones his daughters marked while he was away. Amy, now 23, graduated from high school and Northwestern University before earning as master’s degree in marketing last year. Annie, 16, was in grade school when her father left and now has a driver’s license.
He urged anyone facing hardship —he called them his “fellow underdogs” —to think of their own families as they deal with their struggles.
“Don’t give up. Don’t give up. Think of the people you love. Think of the people you love,” he said. “You’ll find your purpose.”
Blagojevich thanked President Donald Trump for commuting his sentence five times in the first 10 minutes, calling him “kind,” “smart” and “courageous.” He said his daughters always will consider the commutation the greatest gift they’ve ever received.
He also referred to himself as a “former Democratic” governor, suggesting he no longer aligns himself with the party that helped elect him to the state’s top office.
“I’m a Trumpocrat,” Blagojevich said to cheers from onlookers. “If I have the ability to vote, I’m gonna vote for him.”
Blagojevich is free to vote in any upcoming election now that he’s been released from prison, according to Matt Dietrich, a spokesman for the state board of elections.
“People with felony records can vote as long as they are no longer incarcerated, and as long as they re-register,” Dietrich said.