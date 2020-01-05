MOUNT PLEASANT (TNS) — Five people have been killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday in Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, according to a turnpike official.
The crash, which occurred around mile marker 86, closed the turnpike between the Donegal and New Stanton exits.
Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo said the Westmoreland coroner’s office confirmed that five were killed and around 60 people were injured in a crash involving two tractor trailers, a passenger bus and passenger vehicles.
He said “a prolonged closure (is) likely.”
The injured have been transported to three hospitals, Mr. DeFebo said, although he did not specify which ones.
The accident happened at 3:34 a.m. in Mount Pleasant, according to a supervisor with Westmoreland County 911.
At least 25 patients, ranging from age 7 to 52, are currently being treated at Excela Health Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant, according to the hospital’s spokeswoman Robin Jennings. Two of the victims have been transferred to the hospital’s trauma center, she said.
Nine of the hospitalized patients are under the age of 18, she said.
“The rest are still being evaluated,” Ms. Jennings said. “I don’t have condition reports on anyone else. We’ll have more sometime this afternoon. Our folks are busy working to treat patients at the moment.”
Allegheny Health Network spokesman Stephanie Waite said 11 patients were taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
She said two victims are in critical condition and the rest are in fair condition. The victims range in age from 15 to 67.
UPMC said via Twitter it has received 22 patients. It said 18 patients were taken to UPMC Somerset where they were treated and released. Three patients are in treatment at UPMC Presbyterian in Oakland and one child is being cared for at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
She said all the patients Forbes received were aboard the passenger bus, which was traveling from New York City.
At least one FedEx truck and one UPS truck were involved in the crash, officials at both companies confirmed on Sunday afternoon.
“UPS is cooperating with authorities in the investigation and we express our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families and friends,” UPS spokeswoman Kristen Petrella said in an emailed statement.
FedEx spokeswoman Allie Addoms said it offers its “deepest condolences to the families of the individuals involved in this accident.”
“There is no higher priority for FedEx Ground than safety, and we are cooperating fully with investigating authorities at this time,” she said in an emailed statement.
The Red Cross said it is “working in close collaboration with the NTSB, multiple state, county, and local authorities, including Westmoreland Emergency Management,” to assist the survivors of the crash and those working at the scene.
PennDOT has closed the turnpike in both directions between New Stanton and Breezewood.
Westbound motorists and take Route 30 west to Irwin. Eastbound motorists can exit take 30 east from Irwin to Breezewood.
The cause is under investigation, but officials said road conditions may have played a part.
Westmoreland County emergency responders also were investigating a separate fatal crash on Interstate 70 in Rostraver. One person was killed.