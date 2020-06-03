SAN DIEGO (TNS) — Like many tourist attractions, The Giant Dipper roller coaster at Belmont Park amusement park in San Diego was closed to the public in mid-March when stay-at-home orders were announced.
But the historic roller coaster couldn’t just shut down and ride out the pandemic.
The 95-year-old amusement ride must be operated multiple times a day to keep its machinery from tightening up for lack of use.
So rather than have the six-car coaster train barreling down the tracks with empty seats every day, its operators decided to strap in some riders who are immune to the coronavirus.
Last week, a dozen or so giant stuffed animals were loaded into the coaster’s 24 seats and secured with lap bars. They’ve been riding the coaster ever since, twice an hour, from noon to 6 p.m. every day.
Steve Thomas, general manger of Belmont Park, said the plush pets don’t serve any real purpose in the ride’s maintenance plan. They’re just riding the rails to give passers-by something to smile about in difficult times.
“We have to keep the coaster running on a daily basis, so why not have a little fun with it,” Thomas said. “People are loving it. We’ve seen tons of videos and pictures that people have been posting online.”
Standing 75 feet tall, the Giant Dipper at Belmont Park is a 2,600-foot, gravity-driven roller coaster. In 1925, it cost $150,000 to build the ride, and it cost riders 10 cents for a ticket.
When the pandemic arrived in March, Belmont Park was forced to temporarily close its three sit-down restaurants, its fitness club built around the historic Plunge indoor pool, and all of its rides.
But mechanical rides like the Giant Dipper need daily maintenance, so the park’s mechanics have remained on the job running all the rides and lubing the steel tracks to make sure none of the moving parts seize up.
That’s when Belmont Park officials decided to give the midway plushies — some of which are three to four feet tall — a test ride.
It was such hit with the staff, that the furry prizes earned a golden ticket to keep rolling ever since.
All of the park’s restaurants and outdoor recreation games have reopened, but the rides remain closed.
Because the park’s main parking lot is open and the public can stroll in to play games and visit restaurants, many families have been coming just to watch the animals ride.
Because they’ve been such a hit with the public, he’s considering keeping them aboard in every other row as part of social-distancing measures when the ride reopens.
“We haven’t tried loading it with people yet but I would probably stick to something like that to add a little bit of fun. Everybody loves it,” he said.