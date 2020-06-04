Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR EASTERN CLEARFIELD...NORTHWESTERN HUNTINGDON...WESTERN CENTRE AND NORTHEASTERN BLAIR COUNTIES... AT 745 PM EDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR FORCE TO NEAR WOODLAND TO NEAR CHESTER HILL TO NEAR TYRONE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO TREES, ROOFS, AND SIDING. THESE SEVERE STORMS WILL BE NEAR... CHESTER HILL, PHILIPSBURG, NORTH PHILIPSBURG, LECONTES MILLS AND SOUTH PHILIPSBURG AROUND 750 PM EDT. BALD EAGLE, WARRIORS MARK, SANDY RIDGE AND FRANKLINVILLE AROUND 800 PM EDT. KARTHAUS AND BLACK MOSHANNON STATE PARK AROUND 810 PM EDT. STORMSTOWN, MOSHANNON, PORT MATILDA, PINE GLEN, RAMBLEWOOD AND ROCK SPRINGS AROUND 820 PM EDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS INCLUDE WEST DECATUR, GRASSFLAT, WALLACETON, MORRISDALE, KYLERTOWN, DELGROSSO'S AMUSEMENT PARK AND CLEARFIELD-LAWRENCE AIRPORT. FOR THOSE DRIVING ON INTERSTATE 80, THIS INCLUDES AREAS BETWEEN THE PENFIELD AND MILESBURG EXITS, SPECIFICALLY FROM MILE MARKERS 117 TO 148. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 99 FROM MILE MARKERS 41 TO 72. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. REMEMBER, LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE OUT TO 15 MILES FROM THE PARENT THUNDERSTORM. IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER NOW! DO NOT BE CAUGHT ON THE WATER IN A THUNDERSTORM. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...60MPH