Remote work has become the norm as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but if you’re getting worn down by continuing to work where you sleep, you’re not alone.
A survey from Monster.com showed more than 50% of people working from home amid the pandemic said they are experiencing burnout and 52% of survey takers don’t plan to take time off to unwind. Even before work from home became the norm, a 2018 Gallup study found that one in five American employees experienced burnout always or very often.
Healthline reports burnout is “a state of mental and physical exhaustion that can zap the joy out of your career, friendships and family interactions.”
If you want to take steps to avoid this, here are some ways you can do so, according to Healthline and Today.com.
Set boundaries and limits
It’s important to take breaks throughout the day and also know when to shut off your laptop for good.
“Just because your boss knows you’re home doesn’t mean you have to be constantly available to them,” Dr. Lisa Orbe-Austin, a psychologist and executive coach in New York City, told Today.com. Remote employees should also have a firm start and end time for their workdays.
Get some exercise
Along with taking breaks, it can be beneficial to get outside and go for a brief walk to incorporate some movement throughout your day. Even short workouts can prove beneficial.