PITTSBURGH — As Pennsylvania nears mid-April, when health officials believe COVID-19 cases may peak, one type of “life sustaining” business is growing in importance: live bait shops.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home guidelines permit outdoor exercise including fishing. The statewide trout season opens April 18.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, a quasi-independent arm of the commonwealth’s executive branch, recommends what its executive director Tim Schaeffer called, “the rule of rod.” Anglers are advised to separate by at least 6 feet, the length of a typical fishing rod, and observe general virus-prevention policies such as avoiding carpooling, coughing into elbows and avoiding personal contact.
The governor’s Executive Order regarding COVID-related business-closures specifically mentions fishing, hunting and trapping among industry groups that “may continue physical operations.” That is being interpreted to include guns stores, sporting goods outfitters and bait shops. Wolf quietly backtracked on a short-lived closure of Pennsylvania gun shops and shooting ranges two weeks ago.
Like many of the rapidly evolving COVID requirements, the directive permitting the sale of fishing supplies can be unclear among the public, law enforcement and even some bait shop owners.
“I had people call the police on me,” said Dwight Yingling, owner of North Park Sports Shop, which is outfitting many of the anglers legally fishing at North Park Lake in Allison Park. “Two policemen came in and asked what I was doing. I showed them the list and they left.”
The list, Industry Operation Guidance, published by Wolf’s office, describes itself as, “a list of business types that may continue physical operations, in relation to the Governor’s Executive Order mandating closures for COVID-19 mitigation.”
“You can’t argue with that,” said Yingling. “Fishing is getting your own food. (Banning it would be) taking food out of your mouth.”
Just outside of Erie, another fishing shop was reported to authorities by people who thought it should be closed. The Erie County Health Department received numerous complaints about Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle Shop.
“They got tired of people calling in about us, so (the Health Department) came in with paperwork and put a sign on our window saying we’re allowed to stay open,” said owner Brittany Huebel. “We’re taking additional precautions that they don’t require. We set up the register at the door and when people ask for something we go back and get it. They don’t like that —they’re used to browsing around —but it’s just safer for all of us.”
Mike Stabile of Tri-State Bait fills the little refrigerators vending live bait displayed in 248 gas stations and convenience stores in the Pittsburgh area. His client stores remain open, but he knows of some regional bait shops that have closed, presumably because of confusion over the closure order.
The little refrigerators are doing good business, he said. His biggest problem is getting nightcrawlers.
“They’re the hot thing that’s selling right now, but my supplier in Canada says their drivers don’t want to come across the border,” said Stabile. “Rest stops are closed, restaurants are closed, and the drivers say they’re afraid to come to America because of the coronavirus.”
It is unclear whether some fishing industry shop owners have closed voluntarily to avoid contact with customers, or if they think they’ve been ordered to close.
“Currently we are not permitted to be open,” said a voicemail message at Lock 3 Bait and Tackle in Cheswick. “ We’ll keep posting on Facebook, but hopefully this is something that won’t last long.”
Glenda O’Donnell, co-owner of O’Donnell’s Sports Supplies in Portersville, Butler County, had a similar phone message.
Back at North Park, Yingling said business has been good since Fish and Boat stocking trucks delivered brown, rainbow and golden rainbow trout. North Park Lake is managed under special regulations permitting the immediate catch-and-release of trout until the opening day, when general regulations apply. Stocked trout are generally 9-11 inches, but the agency typically throws in a good number of hatchery broodstock that are retired once they pass their reproductive years. Some can exceed 20 inches. Yingling said one angler recently released a “big ol’ breeder,” a 30-inch rainbow, that is a rare whopper by North Park Lake standards.
“That’s why people are out,” he said. “You have every right to catch a fish, and I’m staying open for business.”