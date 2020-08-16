TEL AVIV/CAIRO (TNS) — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel on Sunday launched a telephone service between the two countries, days after they stunned the region by agreeing to establish full diplomatic ties.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tweeted that he spoke with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, and “we decided to establish a direct line between us in advance of our normalization agreement.”
Bin Zayed and Ashkenazi on Sunday inaugurated the link, Hend al-Otaiba, the UAE Foreign Ministry’s communication director, confirmed in a tweet.
The two officials “exchanged greetings following the historic Peace Accord signed by the two countries,” she added.
Ashkenazi added that he and his Emirates counterpart “agreed to meet soon.”
A UAE-based company meanwhile signed a cooperation agreement with an Israeli firm, claimed as the first such deal since last week’s diplomatic breakthrough.
The Emirates company APEX National Investment and Israel’s TeraGroup would do research and development on the novel coronavirus, the state UAE news agency WAM reported on Sunday.
APEX head, Khalifa Yousef Khouri, and Oren Sadiv, the TeraGroup chief executive, signed the agreement in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, according to WAM.
The deal “will benefit everyone economically, specifically in these exceptional circumstances with the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Sadiv said.
On Thursday, the UAE and Israel announced a US-brokered agreement to normalize diplomatic ties in return for Israel suspending a controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.
The deal makes the UAE the third Arab country after Egypt and Jordan —and the first Arab Gulf country —to have diplomatic links with Israel, and there has been widespread speculation about whether other nations will follow suit.
It sent shockwaves through the region, with many welcoming it as “historic,” while others decried it as a stab in the back of the Palestinians, and a break from the 2002 Arab peace initiative, which conditioned normalizing ties between Israel and the Arab world on Israeli recognition of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Iran, Turkey and the Lebanese, Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement were among those decrying the step.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said there were “problems” to be resolved before his country could follow in the UAE’s footsteps.
Bahrain and Oman lauded the UAE-Israeli deal, while Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait have not made any official comment.
On Sunday, Kuwait’s influential al-Qabas newspaper cited unnamed government sources that ruled out normal ties with Israel in the near future.
“Kuwait sticks to its stance and will be the last state to normalize relations with Israel,” the newspaper quoted the sources as saying.
A beaming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented the “historic peace deal” as a personal achievement to the Israeli public during prime time on Thursday.
However, he has faced internal criticism from settlers leaders, who accused him of breaking his promise to extend Israeli sovereignty over West Bank settlements.