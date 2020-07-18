TEL AVIV, Israel (TNS) — Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday against the way Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has handled the coronavirus pandemic.
In the evening, numerous people gathered in a Tel Aviv park on the shores of the Mediterranean.
In addition, members of the “Black Flags” movement demonstrated in Jerusalem and at many crossroads and on bridges across the country against Netanyahu, who is on trial facing allegations of corruption. Another sitting in the Netanyahu trial is scheduled for Sunday.
The protesters in Tel Aviv accused the political leadership of being corrupt and drifting away from the people. They held up posters with slogans such as “Coronavirus dictatorship” and “Economic security for all of us!”
In Jerusalem, the demonstrators moved from Netanyahu’s offices to the city center. The police used water cannon.
Netanyahu had presented a multi-billion-dollar aid package to alleviate financial pressure during the pandemic and announced one-time payments for all citizens. However, many have criticized the measures as insufficient and misguided.
The consequences of the coronavirus restrictions have severely affected the country’s economy. The unemployment rate was recently more than 20%.
The number of new infections with the coronavirus in Israel has recently risen to new records. The government decided on Friday night that a coronavirus lockdown should apply on weekends.
Conventions and restaurants were again restricted, but many restaurant owners plan to rebel against the regulations.
According to the Ministry of Health, the coronavirus has been detected in 49,204 people in Israel, while 400 infected people have died.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 8,132 people have been infected and 58 have died in the occupied West Bank.