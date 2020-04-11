TOKYO (TNS) — About three weeks ago, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government was pressing on with preparations for the Tokyo Olympics even though the novel coronavirus was spreading globally, killing thousands of people.
Since the postponement of the Olympics was decided on March 24, the number of coronavirus cases in Japan has been rising sharply, prompting more experts to call on the government to take urgent action.
Satoshi Kamayachi, a board member of the Japan Medical Association, said last week that most experts in the group warned of an “explosive increase” in infections.
Japan has seen an alarming rate of increase in the number of confirmed cases in recent days.
The country confirmed 634 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a record daily increase for the fourth straight day, bringing the total to 6,885, including 712 on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo in February, according to a Kyodo News tally. More than 130 people died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
This is stark contrast to the 30 new cases South Korea reported the same day, bringing the total number of infections in the country to to 10,480.
Abe’s government has been accused of hiding the true number of coronavirus cases by limiting tests.
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare had focused on clusters of coronavirus cases instead of testing many people.
“The Japanese government’s decision to not test broadly makes it difficult to accurately assess the COVID-19 prevalence rate,” the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo said in a statement on April 3.
Japan conducted only 0.57 tests per 1,000 people, compared with South Korea’s 9.77 and Germany’s 15.97, according to Our World in Data, a research team at the University of Oxford.
Some experts and opposition lawmakers criticized Abe’s government for limiting tests and urged the premier to ramp up testing capacities.
While world leaders continued to stress the importance of testing, Abe’s government did not test those who have no symptoms or milder symptoms, Hiroshi Kawauchi, a lawmaker of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said this week.
Medical Governance Research Institute president Masahiro Kami warned at an upper house budget committee meeting a month ago, “Unless we properly diagnose patients with mild symptoms and persons who do not have any symptoms, we will not be able to grasp what this disease is.”
“The number of coronavirus cases depends largely on how many tests are conducted,” Kami said.
Critics said Abe belatedly promised more tests would be performed and also delayed, until last Tuesday, in declaring a state of emergency for some virus-hit regions.
“I had continued to ask for speedy response to the crisis. I feel the government did it finally,” said Yoshitake Yokokura, president of the Japan Medical Association (JMA).
Yokokura told the premier about a “crisis” in the country’s medical system during their talks earlier this month. But Abe refused to enter a nationwide lockdown, saying the situation in Japan’s major cities was “completely different” from locked-down cities overseas.
As Abe did not impose strict restrictions on people’s movements, a throng of commuters wearing face masks continued to head to work even after his declaration on Tuesday.
Train services in major cities run as normal though the carriages are less crowded. However, posh streets in Tokyo are quiet as major department stores are shut.
The premier’s emergency declaration came when Japan saw the total number of infections grow to 5,165.
In contrast, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern imposed a month-long nationwide lockdown on March 25, when the country’s infection cases hit 205.
New Zealand reported 1,312 cases and four deaths from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Japan’s state of emergency affects about 56 million people, or 44.6 per cent of the country’s population.
As the prefectures of Aichi and Kyoto were not included despite the regions having a relatively large number of confirmed cases, the two prefectures called on the central government to include them in the country’s state of emergency.
Aichi, whose capital is Nagoya, and the prefecture of Gifu declared a state of emergency on their own on Friday.
Meanwhile, Abe said the government would provide two cloth face masks to each household, which invited laughter and criticism from the public as being too little, too late.
JMA’s Yokokura said, the cloth masks were “not so useful to prevent the spread of the virus.”