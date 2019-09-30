BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra dissolved Congress on Monday and said he would call fresh elections amid a bitter power struggle between the government and the opposition-controlled parliament.
In a televised address to the nation, Vizcarra said it would be up to the electorate to determine “the future of our country.”
Previously, he had called a vote of confidence. But when lawmakers proceeded by instead voting on new magistrates to the Constitutional Tribunal, the president responded by dissolving parliament.
Vizcarra has accused Congress of standing between him and his fight against corruption.
Peru is at the center of a scandal involving the Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, which has admitted to bribing politicians and officials in South American countries over a period spanning years. Around $785 million are thought to have been paid in bribes.