MOSCOW (TNS) — Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma in a Siberian hospital after a case of suspected poisoning, is to travel to Germany for treatment.
A special aircraft that is supposed to bring the 44-year-old from Omsk to Berlin took off from Germany early Friday morning with a team of doctors on board, film producer Jaka Bizilj told dpa.
All the necessary permits for Navalny’s relocation from Russia had previously been issued, he said.
He could arrive in Germany as early as Friday, and is to be treated at Berlin’s Charite hospital. The cost of the flight and treatment would be paid by private individuals, Bizilj added.
Navalny, who is arguably the fiercest domestic critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was taken ill on a plane from the Siberian city of Tomsk en route to Moscow, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said on Thursday.
The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. Navalny is on assisted breathing via a ventilator in an intensive care unit, according to his spokesperson and a senior medical official.
Yarmysh charges that Navalny was poisoned. “We believe that Alexei was poisoned with something that was mixed into his tea,” she said.
The hospital’s deputy chief doctor, Anatoly Kalinichenko, has declined to speculate about a possible cause of Navalny’s ailment, saying that tests were being conducted to determine a diagnosis.
“This is probably the most I can tell you,” Kalinichenko said, according to a video broadcast by the TV Rain news channel, whose coverage is often supportive of Russia’s political opposition.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has demanded rapid clarification from Russia as to the circumstances of the apparent poisoning.