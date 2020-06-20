STOCKHOLM (TNS) — Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said on Saturday that she wasn’t too perturbed by the challenges the coronavirus pandemic has created for the climate change protests she began.
“A crisis is a crisis —and in a crisis, everyone needs to take a few steps back and act in the best interest of society and our fellow human beings,” the 17-year-old told a Swedish radio broadcaster.
People started acting as they should during the pandemic, she added.
Emergency summits were called, economic recovery packages were created, people changed their behavior, the media reported exclusively on the virus and politicians found consensus for the benefit of everyone, listed Thunberg on the Midsummer program.
Supporters of Thunberg’s Fridays for Future protest movement, which calls for action against climate change, have been unable to gather for months due to the pandemic and related measures to stop its spread.
Thunberg and supporters from around the world have been continuing to try to bring attention to the issue