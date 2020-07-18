BRUSSELS (TNS) — EU leaders ended a second day of heated discussions late Saturday without a deal under their belt on a shared economic stimulus package to recoup the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but agreed to take another stab after a night’s sleep.
The 27 heads of government are to reconvene at 12 p.m. (1000 GMT) Sunday for further talks, adding an extra day.
“Consultations are in an important phase,” a German diplomatic source told dpa. “It is impossible to say whether there will be a solution tomorrow.”
“But the continued work is worth it, because the member states have a broad willingness to find a solution,” the source added.
In an effort to break deadlock that developed after marathon 14-hour talks on the first day of the Brussels summit, European Council President Charles Michel presented a new proposal for a planned 750-billion-euro package on Saturday.
Following weeks of frantic consultations and some vocal criticism, the senior EU official changed the composition of the stimulus package, suggesting that the fund be paid out in 450 billion euros in grants and 300 billion euros in loans.
His previous proposal kept this balance at 500 billion euros in grants and 250 billion euros in loans.
With a number of other controversial elements also adjusted, the plan initially appeared to go down well, according to multiple diplomats and EU sources.
Earlier in the evening, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the talks were going the right way.
“It is of course, as expected, a hard-fought struggle, an intense negotiation, but it’s going in the right direction, and that’s the most important part,” he said.
But later, progress seemed less smooth. A source from French President Emmanuel Macron’s delegation hinted that he was prepared to walk out of the talks.
To seal the deal they all say they need and want, leaders will need to cross a number of key dividing lines.
The countries remain at odds on a host of issues including but not limited to the overall size of the recovery fund and the long-term EU budget to which it is attached, the criteria used to distribute the money and —perhaps most explosively —how to supervise expenditure.
Another major unresolved issue is how to embed a mechanism to withhold EU funds in the case of rule of law violations, which is designed to target democratic backsliding in Poland and Hungary. Both countries vehemently oppose the idea.
The member states have a lot to lose: The bloc faces its deepest recession since its inception, and countries need money fast to get out of the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The changes Michel made to the proposal seemed designed to appease the so-called Frugal Four countries —Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Austria —which want the money to be paid out in loans, not grants. This group also want the funds to be tied to reform conditions and placed under tight oversight.
A Dutch diplomat welcomed Michel’s tweaked plans for a governance mechanism for the expenditure of the funds as a “serious step in the right direction.”
In an apparent attempt to close the gap between the Netherlands —which insists on a right to veto if it perceives a country to spend the recovery money inappropriately —and other countries, the new proposal introduces a “super emergency brake,” according to a document seen by dpa.
The vast majority of countries oppose the Dutch position and are wary about excessively strenuous approval processes that could see a delay to funds being paid out.
While details on this emergency brake remained unclear on Saturday afternoon, the leaked document sets out that an EU country can bring an issue to the European Council or to EU economic and finance ministers “to satisfactorily address the matter.”
Michel’s new proposal maintains rule of law conditions, but adds that it has to be done in accordance “with language of 2014,” according to the document.
This language refers to “objectivity, non-discrimination, equal treatment of Member States, (a) non-partisan and evidence-based approach,” according to the document.
But multiple diplomats and EU sources remained divided on Saturday afternoon what this means in practice.
After EU leaders met as a whole group in the morning, Michel broke talks out into one-on-one meetings throughout the afternoon before reconvening the heads of government for a final session over dinner.
At two hours, he called time, summoning the premiers to return on Sunday.
It was initially unclear whether Michel would attempt to make further changes to his proposal overnight in a bid to settle disagreement.