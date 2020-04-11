(TNS) — Boris Johnson’s government suffered another public relations blow and came under pressure to recall Parliament after the country’s death count from the new coronavirus approached 10,000.
In her first public appearance for several weeks, Home Secretary Priti Patel led Saturday’s daily government briefing and was asked to apologize for previous comments by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who had said personal protective equipment should only go to people who really need it.
His line that PPE should be treated “like the precious resource that it is” was deemed by the Labour Party’s new leader, Keir Starmer, as an insult to front-line medical staff.
“I’m sorry if people feel that there have been failings,” Patel said in comments that, to some, smacked of a non-apology.
Her later stumble in announcing the number of people who’d been tested for the virus provided critics with another reason to unleash on Twitter.
And Hancock took to BBC Radio to deny suggestions by a senior National Health Service leader that he’s failed to properly follow social distancing rules by meeting in person with numerous colleagues.
All told, it was another string of missteps from a government that’s been increasingly pilloried for its handling of the crisis. Delays in announcing the public lockdown, confusion over how much overall authority Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has in the absence of the ailing Johnson, and mounting pressure on ministers to spell out how they plan to ease restrictions have put the Tory administration on the back foot. Meanwhile, Saturday’s death tally of more than 900 for a second straight day made for grim reading.
Johnson continues his recovery from COVID-19. He is making “good progress” the government said in a statement on Saturday. Johnson was released from intensive care Thursday evening.