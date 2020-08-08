RIO DE JANEIRO (TNS) — Two mercenaries from the United States have been convicted for a failed kidnapping attempt on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in May, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab tweeted on Friday.
Luke Denman and Airan Berry admitted their responsibility and admitted to having committed crimes of conspiracy, illegal arms trafficking and terrorism, Saab wrote.
They were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each. They are not the only defendants.
The “right to defense” had been ignored, human rights lawyer Alonso Medina Roa tweeted.
In May, several armed groups had entered Venezuela from Colombia, according to official sources. At least eight people were killed in fights with security forces, and many more were arrested.
At the time, Maduro accused U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of involvement in a foiled coup against him, but the U.S. denied responsibility.
U.S. media reported on documents alleging the coup attempt was orchestrated by U.S. security company Silvercorp, run by former elite soldier Jordan Goudreau and paid for by the opposition.
The mercenaries allegedly intended to arrest Maduro and bring him to the U.S., where there is a bounty was put on his head and he is accused of drug trafficking.