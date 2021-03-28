(TNS) — A small surge in new COVID-19 cases continued mid-week last week, with 4,667 additional positives reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
It’s the second day in less than a week with more than 4,000 new cases and brings the state total to 996,617 cases since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Locally, Clearfield County has added 159 new cases on Monday through Friday of last week. Numbers for Saturday and Sunday were not available from DOH. There were also four additional coronavirus-related deaths in Clearfield County last week.
Over the past two weeks, Pennsylvania has added 38,382 cases, a 4% increase.
Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Bedford and Indiana counties have seen significantly smaller increases, while Centre and Clearfield counties have added new cases at higher rates than the state.
- Cambria County on Wednesday added 19 cases with no deaths, bringing its totals to 12,105 cases and 402 deaths. There were 221 new cases over two weeks, a 1.9% increase.
- Somerset County added 13 cases and one death Wednesday, bringing its totals to 6,888 cases and 186 deaths. There were 125 new cases over two weeks, a 1.8% increase.
- Bedford County added two cases with no deaths Wednesday, bringing its totals to 3,922 cases and 130 deaths. There were 68 new cases over two weeks, a 1.8% increase.
- Blair County added 28 cases and one death Wednesday, bringing its totals to 10,696 cases and 311 deaths. There were 216 new cases over two weeks, a 2.0% increase.
- Indiana County added nine cases with no deaths Wednesday, bringing its totals to 5,268 cases and 160 deaths. There were 110 new cases over two weeks, a 2.3% increase.
- Clearfield County added 74 cases and one death Wednesday, bringing its totals to 6,920 cases and 126 deaths. There were 397 new cases over two weeks, a 6.1% increase.
- Centre County added 89 cases with no deaths Wednesday, bringing its totals to 14,064 cases and 213 deaths. There were 843 new cases over two weeks, a 6.4% increase.
- Westmoreland County added 103 cases with no deaths Wednesday, bringing its totals to 28,429 cases and 699 deaths. There were 1,060 new cases over two weeks, a 3.9% increase.
Hospitalizations are also inching higher. On Friday, there were 1,717 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals, including 358 patients in intensive care units and 184 on ventilators.
In Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair county hospitals, there were 31 COVID-19 patients, with five in ICUs and seven on ventilators.
That’s up from 1,494 patients, statewide, but down from 36 local patients on March 12.
A total of 4,510,213 vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania, with 1,592,188 people now fully vaccinated.
Another 3,026,180 people are partially vaccinated after receiving one dose of a two-dose vaccine.