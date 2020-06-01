DALLAS — Last fall, when the Dallas Museum of Art launched its provocative exhibition “Speechless, Different by Design,” the whole point was physical interaction.
The show contained six immersive installations by seven artists spread out in different rooms, and touching was encouraged.
One of the wildest works was designer Yuri Suzuki’s massive black sphere, which sat isolated in an entirely black space. Patrons would press an ear to the object and hear different sounds (birds singing, couples fighting, a rushing river) emanating from the globe at exactly the same point on the planet where the audio was digitally recorded.
Well, the pandemic hastened the close of “Speechless,” but Suzuki’s work lives on after the DMA commissioned a digital version of the piece. Sound of the Earth: The Pandemic Chapter takes the artist’s orb online, where you can click on it to hear a crowdsourced archive of sounds captured from around the world since the coronavirus outbreak.
And while you can’t touch, you can contribute: Upload your own audio files to the project (which continues to grow) and listen to others at globalsound.dma.org.
___
(c)2020 The Dallas Morning News
Visit The Dallas Morning News at www.dallasnews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):