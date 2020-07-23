(TNS) — Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2020 NPD Group.
(Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. (c) 2020, PWxyz LLC.)
HARDCOVER
FICTION
1. The Order. Daniel Silva. Harper
2. Peace Talks. Jim Butcher. Ace
3. The Vanishing Half. Brit Bennett. Riverhead
4. 28 Summers. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
5. A Walk Along the Beach. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
6. Sex and Vanity. Kevin Kwan. Doubleday
7. Camino Winds. John Grisham. Doubleday
8. The Guest List. Lucy Foley. Morrow
9. Utopia Avenue. David Mitchell. Random House
10. The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal. McElroy/Pietsch. First Second
HARDCOVER
NONFICTION
1. Too Much and Never Enough. Mary L. Trump. Simon & Schuster
2. How to Be an Antiracist. Ibram X. Kendi. One World
3. The Room Where It Happened. John Bolton. Simon & Schuster
4. A Very Punchable Face. Colin Jost. Crown
5. Untamed. Glennon Doyle. Dial
6. Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood. Mattel/Katya. Plume
7. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
8. Me and White Supremacy. Layla Saad. Sourcebooks
9. Begin Again. Eddie S. Glaude. Crown
10. Blitz. David Horowitz. Humanix
MASS MARKET
1. Desolation Road. Christine Feehan. Berkley
2. The Guardians. John Grisham. Dell
3. Redemption. David Baldacci. Grand Central
4. The Warning. James Patterson. Grand Central
5. They Came to Kill. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. Summer at Lake Haven. RaeAnne Thayne. HQN
7. Twenty-One Wishes. Debbie Macomber. Mira
8. A Slice of Heaven. Sherryl Woods. Mira
9. The Outsider (TV tie-in). Stephen King. Pocket
10. Love Is Blind. Lynsay Sands. Avon
TRADE
PAPERBACK
1. The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal. McElroy/Pietsch. First Second
2. So You Want to Talk About Race. Ijeoma Oluo. Seal
3. Cajun Justice. Patterson/Axum. Grand Central
4. The New Jim Crow. Michelle Alexander. New Press
5. The Nickel Boys. Colson Whitehead. Anchor
6. The Rescue. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
7. Hush. Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
8. Be the Bridge. Latasha Morrison. WaterBrook
9. The Guardians. John Grisham. Bantam
10. Circe. Madeline Miller. Back Bay