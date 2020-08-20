Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2019 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead) Last week: 3
2. “1st Case” by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts (Little, Brown) Last week: 2
3. “A Private Cathedral: A Dave Robicheaux Novel” by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster) Last week: _
4. “Choppy Water” by Stuart Woods (Putnam) Last week: _
5. “The Order” by Daniel Silva (Harper) Last week: 4
6. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor (Atria) Last week: 5
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne) Last week: 9
8. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) Last week: 7
9. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 10
10. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (Morrow) Last week: 6
HARDCOVER
NONFICTION
1. “Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink” by Sean Hannity (Threshold) Last week: 1
2. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 2
3. “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand (Dey Street) Last week: _
4. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House) Last week: 3
5. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World) Last week: 4
6. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial) Last week: 7
7. “The Great Devaluation: How to Embrace, Prepare, and Profit from the Coming Global Monetary Reset” by Adam Baratta (Wiley) Last week: 6
8. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow) Last week: 9
9. “The Answer Is ... : Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 11
10. “Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America: A Recent History” by Kurt Andersen (Random House) Last week: _