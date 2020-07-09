(TNS) —Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2019 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
1. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) Last week: 1
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead) Last week: 2
3. “Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday) Last week: _
4. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 3
5. “The Summer House” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown) Last week: 4
6. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (Morrow) Last week: 6
7. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner) Last week: 5
8. “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: 7
9. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron) Last week: 9
10. “Friends and Strangers” by J. Courtney Sullivan (Knopf) Last week: _
HARDCOVER
NONFICTION
1. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 1
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World) Last week: 2
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial) Last week: 5
4. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow) Last week: 6
5. “Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World” by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss (Avid Reader) Last week: 3
6. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown) Last week: 7
7. “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks) Last week: 9
8. “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own” by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (Crown) Last week: _
9. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook) Last week: 11
10. “United States of Socialism: Who’s Behind It. Why It’s Evil. How to Stop It.” by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points) Last week: 10