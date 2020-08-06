Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2019 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
1. “1st Case” by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts (Little, Brown) Last week: _
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead) Last week: 3
3. “The Order” by Daniel Silva (Harper) Last week: 2
4. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor (Atria) Last week: 1
5. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) Last week: 4
6. “Deadlock” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery) Last week: _
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne) Last week: 8
8. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (Morrow) Last week: 5
9. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 7
10. “The End of Her” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman) Last week: _
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 1
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World) Last week: 4
3. “The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help” by Greg Gutfeld (Threshold) Last week: _
4. “How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside) Last week: 2
5. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial) Last week: 6
6. “The Answer Is ...: Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 3
7. “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own” by Eddie S. Glaude (Crown) Last week: 8
8. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow) Last week: 10
9. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 5
10. “Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win” by David Horowitz (Humanix) Last week: 9