(TNS) — Robin Williams’ self-assured confidence —so apparent in his films —was severely lacking in his personal life, claims one of his movie directors.
Months before taking his own life, the legendary comic actor was riddled with uncertainty about his abilities.
In the devastating new documentary “Robin’s Wish,” which chronicles Williams’ final months in 2014, “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb” director Shawn Levy asserts that the “Jumanji” star would call him in the middle of the night during filming to assure himself he was performing adequately enough.
“Is any of this usable? Do I suck?” Williams would ask, according to Levy.
“My faith in him never left, but I saw his morale crumbling,” says Levy, who reassured Williams that he was still performing at a high level. “I saw a guy who wasn’t himself and that was unforgivable.”
Williams’ final on-screen role was that of Theodore Roosevelt in the third installment of the popular Ben Stiller series. Three months after filming completed in May 2014, Williams hanged himself in his Paradise Cay, California, home at the age of 63. The official cause of death was asphyxiation.
“I would say a month into the shoot, it was clear to me —it was clear to all of us on that set —that something was going on with Robin,” Levy says in a documentary clip obtained by “Entertainment Tonight.” “We saw that Robin was struggling in a way that he hadn’t before to remember lines and to combine the right words with the performance.”
Unaware to Levy at the time was that Williams had been suffering from a case of undiagnosed Diffuse Lewy Body Dementia for months. The degenerative disorder can cause motor-function impairment, hallucinations and severe mental fluctuations, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Williams was a four-time Academy Award nominee, who won on his final try for “Good Will Hunting.”
At the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, one year before his death, Williams dazzled the audience with an inspired and heartfelt tribute to his comic idol Jonathan Winters, who had passed away earlier that year. It would prove to be one of Williams’ final public appearances.