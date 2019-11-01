WILLIAMSON BRANCH, “Classy, Sassy, Bluegrassy,” Pinecastle. 12 tracks
Williamson Branch is a family band created by Kevin and Debbie Williamson as their family grew.
Kevin Williamson followed in the footsteps of his father, Jerry, and began performing in bluegrass bands with Glenn Duncan and then Dave Evans while he was still in high school.
Then, he and his father formed Redwing and toured for 10 years.
In 1991, he and Debbie married and formed Shadow Ridge.
Their daughter, Melody, was born in 1998.
And by the time, she was 2, she was singing with her parents.
Then came Kadence and Caroline.
And in 2018, Williamson Branch released its first album, “Free,” which featured eight songs written by band members.
Since then, they’ve added Anthony Howell on banjo.
The latest album, “Classy, Sassy, Bluegrassy,” features five songs written by band members.
A couple of the songs have long histories.
“We Believe in Happy Endings” was a 1978 country hit for Johnny Rodriguez and a 1988 hit for Emmylou Harris and Earl Thomas Conley.
“With Body and Soul” was released by Bill Monroe in 1967.
“The Prettiest Flowers Will Be Blooming” was written by Albert E. Brumley in 1946.
And “Gonna Ride Up In The Chariot” is an old spiritual that’s now in the public domain.
“Blue Moon Over Texas” finds a woman in Texas missing a man who’s moved to Denver.
“Half Past You” is about a woman whose broken heart is mending, but she’s only half past loving him.
“The Ballad of Dan and Tom (Don’t Cry)” is a Civil War song about two boys who are executed when they are mistaken for spies.
“Over The Mountain” is an uptempo song about a woman who’s driving to meet a man.
“I’ll Go With You” finds a woman telling a rambler that she loves him enough to go with him wherever he goes.
To order, go to WilliamsonBranch.com.