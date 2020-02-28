LAURIE LEWIS, “And Laurie Lewis,” Spruce and Maple Music, 13 tracks.
Laurie Lewis has been a prominent member of the West Coast bluegrass scene since the 1970s.
The International Bluegrass Music Association named her female vocalist of the year in both 1992 and 1994.
And her song, “Who Will Watch The Home Place,” was song of the year in 1994.
Lewis didn’t record her first album, “ Restless Rambling Heart,” until 1986.
But since then, she’s recorded nearly 20 albums for half a dozen labels.
On March 27, she’ll release a new album of duets —”And Laurie Lewis.”
She wrote six of the 13 songs.
There’s an old Carter Family tune —”You Are My Flower” —that features Molly Tuttle.
There’s an even older song —”O The Wind And The Rain” —which dates back to 1656.
And there’s the traditional —”Will The Circle Be Unbroken?”
There’s some blues —”Ain’t Nobody Got The Blues Like Me.”
And then, there’s Lewis, singing her own songs.
Lewis’ “Rooster Crow” finds a woman awakened by a crowing rooster and fearing that something will happen to her relationship that day.
Her “Old Friend” is about the undying love between good friends.
Lewis’ “Mama Cry” deals with a woman who has been hurt by a child whose tongue is “a sword drawing blood with every word.”
The “Pika Song” is about her climbing a mountain to see a cousin of the rabbit.
“Troubled Times” is about singing away the things that bother us.
And “This Is Our Home” is about the sea “where we come from and where we will return again.”
Another good album by a master of the craft.
