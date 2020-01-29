Mac Miller’s “Circles,” debuting at No. 3 for the week on the Billboard Top 200, became his sixth Top 10 album.
The posthumous release, billed by his family as his “sixth and final studio album,” entered the charts behind the surprise Eminem release, “Music to Be Murdered By,” and Halsey’s “Manic.”
Miller topped the chart in 2011 with his debut album “Blue Slide Park,” and landed in the top four with each of the four albums before “Circles.”
It charted 164,000 equivalent album units earned, behind Eminem at 279,000 and Halsey at 239,000. According to Billboard, it is Miller’s biggest week for an album, in terms of units earned, since the chart began ranking by equivalent album units in 2014 (61,000 were album sales).
“Circles” was No. 1 on Billboard’s fan poll of new music, garnering 57% to Eminem’s 17% in second.
In an interview with Hypebeast, “Circles” co-producer Jon Brion said of the 2018 sessions with Miller, “I looked forward to his visits so much ‘cause every time there was this new discovery of like, ‘You’re hiding THIS?’ “
He described listening to Miller play “Once a Day,” the album’s closing track, and going into the hallway and “bawling my eyes out.”