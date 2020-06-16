It’s a three-peat for Jimmy Kimmel, whom the Television Academy has named the host of the 72nd Emmy Awards.
The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” star previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards, in 2012 and 2016. This time around he will also be an executive producer on the show, which airs Sept. 20.
The late-night host on Tuesday acknowledged uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Kimmel said in a statement announcing the news.
Kimmel also hosted the Oscars twice, in 2017 and 2018.
The Television Academy will announce nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards on July 28.
