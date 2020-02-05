Multiplatinum, four-time Grammy-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls announced a summer 2020 North American headlining tour

The announcement comes on the heels of the band’s new 12th studio album “Miracle Pill” (Warner Records), that officially arrived September 2019.

Tuesday, the band also released a new live concert video for “Autumn Leaves,” a track from “Miracle Pill.” The album also features pop anthem “Fearless,” which was added to the LA Dodgers in-stadium playlist last season.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. To purchase tickets, visit LiveNation.com and or Ticketmaster.com.

GOO GOO DOLLS NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINING TOUR DATES

July 23:Boise, Idaho Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 28: Salt Lake City — USANA Amphitheatre

July 31: Maryland Heights, Mo. — Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 1: Lincoln, Neb. — Pinewood Bowl Theater

Aug. 3: Kansas City, Mo. — Starlight Theatre

Aug. 5: — Huber Heights, Ohio — Rose Music Center

Aug. 6: Indianapolis — The Amphitheater At White River State Park

Aug. 7: Chicago —Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 9: Sterling Heights, Mich. — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 10: Toronto, Ontario — Budweiser Stage

Aug. 12: Cleveland —Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug. 15: Holmdel, N.J. — PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 16: Syracuse, N.Y. — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 18: Boston — Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Aug. 19: Gilford, N.H. — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 21: Darien Center, N.Y. — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 22: Philadelphia — TD Pavilion at the Mann

Aug. 23: Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 25: Raleigh, N.C. — Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 26: Jacksonville, Fla. — Daily’s Place

Aug. 28: Charlotte, N.C. — Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 29: Nashville, Tenn. — Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 30: Atlanta — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sept. 1: Houston —Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sept. 2: Irving, Texas — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 5: Los Angeles — The Greek Theatre

Detroit Free Press

Tags