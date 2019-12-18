NEW YORK —A member of the crack reporting team at Fox Business was busted last week at a Manhattan court house with a drug pipe in his sock, authorities and sources said Tuesday.
Lawrence Crook, a reporter for the news network, was ticketed and escorted out of Manhattan Federal Court Dec. 9 after security spotted what appeared to be a crack pipe tucked into his sock as he passed through a metal detector, authorities and sources said.
Crook faces a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. Sources said the paraphernalia was a crack pipe, though one courthouse insider insisted it was for meth.
“The individual was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia ... and escorted out of the facility,” said a spokesman for Federal Protective Service, which issued the ticket.
Crook, 36, was in the courthouse to cover an ongoing trial over a proposed merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, sources said.
Fox News did not respond to an inquiry. Crook’s attorney, who is representing him in a separate case over an alleged violation of an order of protection, said he knew nothing about the paraphernalia charge.