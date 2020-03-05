Why didn’t anyone ever think of this stellar pairing before?
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin: They go together like colada and croquetas.
The superstars even share the same name (fun fact: Ricky’s birth name is Enrique).
Yassss. The two superstars are hitting the road together for the first time EVER and we are so here for it.
Martin and Iglesias join forces live in concert this fall in what is being billed as an “historic “North American arena tour. They kick off in Phoenix Sept. 5 and wrap in Atlanta on Oct. 30.
Expect performances of some of the singers’ combined list of chart-toppers, such as “Hero,” “Escape” and “Tonight,” from Iglesias and “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “She Bangs” and “Vente Pa’ Ca,” from Martin.
Grammy winner Sebastian Yatra, best known for his Latin pop album “Fantasia,” will be on board as special guest.
This joint tour has been a long time coming, Martin and Iglesias told the Associated Press.
“Personally, I’ve been wanting to do this for a while actually, and now is a great time,” said Iglesias who recently became a dad for the third time. “We’ve known each other such a long time ... 24, 25 years, and I think the mix of music and the journey we’re going to take the fans through in the show is going to be quite an experience.”
Any concerns about coronavirus, which is currently gripping the world?
“We’re going to wash our hands,” said Iglesias. “A lot.”
“We’re concerned, but we’re not going to stop our lives,” Martin added. “It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be great.”
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. on Thursday via Ticketmaster.