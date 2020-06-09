Actor Daniel Radcliffe shared a lengthy and heartfelt message Monday in response to recent tweets from “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling that have been widely condemned as transphobic.
In a blog post for the Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth, Radcliffe, who played the titular boy wizard in all eight “Harry Potter” films, made clear where he stands on Rowling’s weekend outburst.
“While Jo [Rowling] is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment,” Radcliffe wrote.
“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”
Rowling drew sharp criticism on Saturday when she remarked on an op-ed about healthcare inequality that used the phrase “people who menstruate” to be more inclusive. “’People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” she tweeted. “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”
The insensitive comment sparked an immediate backlash.
“To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you,” Radcliffe added. “I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you.”
Radcliffe ended his note with some words of comfort for Harry Potter fans disappointed by Rowling’s behavior:
“If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life —then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred.
“And in my opinion nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much.”