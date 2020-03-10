Don’t expect to hear many cheers during upcoming episodes of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
As of Tuesday, due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, popular TV hosts Pat Sajak, Vannah White, and Alex Trebek will all film their respective game shows on an empty stage without a studio audience, a network source confirmed.
Both shows are filmed on Sony’s studio lot in Culver City, Calif., and the proactive decision was made due to many factors, including the fact members of the studio audience tend to travel from across the country to watch the popular shows being filmed. It’s unclear when the episodes with no studio audience will air, but both shows are scheduled to film their current seasons through the middle of April.
In the case of “Jeopardy!,” the decision was made in part to help protect the health of 79-year-old Trebek, who is currently receiving treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. According to medical experts, patients in active chemotherapy are among those who face the biggest risk from contracting coronavirus.
Just last week, an upbeat Trebek celebrated the one-year anniversary of being diagnosed with cancer, noting that he beat the odds by surviving and continuing to host the popular gameshow.
“If I... no. If we — because so many of us are involved in this same situation — if we just take it just one day at a time with a positive attitude, anything is possible,” Trebek said. “I’ll keep you posted.”
“The Price is Right,” which is also filmed in front of a live studio audience at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, Calif., has made no announcement whether it will follow suit. It would be more of a challenge for the show, hosted by comedian Drew Carey, to film without an audience, since contestants are drawn directly from the crowd.
As of Tuesday morning, there were at least 102 presumed coronavirus cases in California. On Monday, Los Angeles County announced its first case of community-spread coronavirus.
The entertainment world has begun to feel the impact of the spread of coronavirus. Austin was forced to cancel the popular festival SXSW last week, new streaming network Quibi canceled its April 5 launch event, and Santa Clara County in California banned all public gatherings of over 1,000 people, which could force the San Jose Sharks to host games in an empty arena.
“No events are scheduled at SAP Center until Tues., March 17,” the team wrote in a statement. “We will be reviewing each scheduled event due to take place for the rest of the month and provide an update in the coming days. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time.”
The NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS issued a rare joint statement on Monday announcing they will bar reporters from interacting with players in their locker rooms, limiting access to essential employees of teams until further notice.