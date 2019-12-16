CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper has canceled his previously postponed 2020 tour, the Chicago musician posted on Instagram Sunday.
“Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour,” Chance wrote on the social media platform. “ ... it’s been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.”
As he did in September when he announced the tour was postponed, Chance cited family responsibilities for the cancellation. On Dec. 2, Chance tweeted a “two for one” ticket sale for the tour in connection with Cyber Monday sales.
Chance married his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley in a civil ceremony in Chicago in 2018, but the pair made it official in March with a star-studded event in California. The couple shared the news they were expecting Baby No. 2 weeks later.
The tour supporting the artist’s latest “The Big Day” (released in July), was to begin Jan. 15, 2020, in San Diego with openers Lil Yachty and Chance’s brother, Taylor Bennett. It was scheduled to play major arenas, including Madison Square Garden in New York. Chance did perform Saturday at the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Chance played the United Center in September after announcing the tour postponement.