I know the narrative this week in college football is what the problem is with Michigan and if Jim Harbaugh is going to still be the head coach in 2020.
And don’t get me wrong, there is something up with the Wolverines. They are certainly not living up to expectations.
But could some of what was wrong with Michigan this week actually be what is right about Wisconsin?
I think it’s about time Paul Chryst gets his due as one of the best coaches in the game and the Badgers stop getting overlooked when people talk about elite programs.
Are these guys on the same level as Dabo Swinney and Clemson or Nick Saban and Alabama? No, not quite, but no one is.
But Wisconsin football under Paul Chryst is absolutely in that small group right below. The Badgers should be in the same conversation as the Ohio States, Oklahomas, Georgias and LSUs of the world.
Since taking over the program in 2015, Chrsyt has guided the Badgers to a 48-12 record with two appearances in the Big Ten Championship and a perfect 4-0 bowl record.
Compare that to Harbaugh and Michigan — which many put above the Badgers — 40-15 with no Big Ten Championship game appearances and an 0-4 record in bowl games.
Wisconsin is definitely more elite than Michigan and more elite than the majority of programs in the nation, but yet get very little love.
And this isn’t a program that just rose out of nowhere recently.
The Badgers have seven 10-plus win seasons in their last 10 and have only had a losing record once since 1995. There are only three FBS teams (Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State) with more wins than Wisconsin since 2009, and it’s time they are considered to be on the same playing field as the rest of the nation’s elite.
PARTY CRASHERS
There are very few surprises in the AP Top 25 right now, but one team that stands out is the California Golden Bears, who are ranked No. 15 after a road win over Ole Miss.
The Bears were just 7-6 last season and have only one other winning record (8-5 in 2015) in the previous six.
Also with a 20-19 road win over No. 17 Washington, the 4-0 Bears are suddenly the last remaining unbeaten in the Pac 12 and may be the conference’s best hope in crashing the college football playoff.
FANTASTIC
FINISHES
Other than Wisconsin’s beatdown of Michigan, the games I have watched so far this week have been nothing short of fantastic, all with late-game heroics.
Georgia-Notre Dame was a classic, Thursday’s last-second Tulane win over Houston looked like it would be the weekend’s best until Appalachian State took down North Carolina on Saturday afternoon. And then UCLA came from 32 points down late in the third quarter to beat Washington State 67-63.
67-63??
And honestly how do you blow a 32-point lead with a little over a quarter to go? The officials did help with a terrible call that gave the Bruins the ball at a critical time early in the comeback. But that was just one possession.
But 32 points? That’s awful.