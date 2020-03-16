The second-longest tenured Steeler, behind only franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, is calling it a career.
If the Steelers were considering releasing or trading Ramon Foster, their longtime left guard took that decision out of their hands by announcing his retirement Monday afternoon. It was already a busy day for the Steelers, who franchise tagged Bud Dupree, then cut Mark Barron, Anthony Chickillo and Johnny Holton.
“When the time comes, you just know and now is a time for me to take a bow,” Foster posted on Instagram. “I’ve had a long, fun and life changing career.”
Foster went on to recount how the Steelers signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee, then thanked his family, the front office, a long list of franchise employees, teammates and, finally, the fans. With Roethlisberger out for most of last season, Foster was actually the eldest statesman in the locker room for the majority of the year.
“Gonna miss the battles my dude!” tweeted defensive lineman Cam Heyward. “Get some rest! I’ll come by the house and bull rush in the drive way.”
Foster started 15 of 16 games last season, missing one because of a concussion, and retires with one year left on his contract. At 34, the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Foster’s best playing days were behind him, and the Steelers may have been ready to move on from him rather than pay his $5,575,000 salary in 2020. His departure will save them $4 million, according to overthecap.com.
But Foster, the team’s representative for the NFL Players’ Association, seemed to realize all this as early as late December when his 11th season ended. After that loss to the Ravens in Baltimore, he held court in the visitors’ locker room and candidly discussed his future.
“I know the reality of this. If they’re going to release me, just tell me while I’m in Tennessee. Don’t wait,” said the usually jovial Foster. “That’s all I’d say, don’t waste my time.”
Asked then if he’d consider retiring, Foster wasn’t ready to commit to that path.
“Right team, right paycheck, anything’s possible right?” Foster quipped at the time.
Now, he’ll leave a void that might be even tougher to replace from a leadership standpoint than production. The second-most veteran Steeler is now another offensive lineman, center Maurkice Pouncey, but who will be playing to his left?
Internally, the Steelers could move right tackle Matt Feiler to Foster’s guard spot, as they did last season when they faced the Los Angeles Rams. Or, backup interior lineman B.J. Finney could be re-signed and start, as he did in the other game Foster missed, against Indianapolis. There are other young linemen in the pipeline, including tackles Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor, if the Steelers don’t address that position in the draft.
But make no mistake, any Steelers who earn the nod to succeed Foster have learned from him at some point.
“I want to congratulate Ramon on his career in Pittsburgh. Ramon was class in every way, professional in every way, and I think his career is indicative of what this professional football journey should be about,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He went from being an undrafted free agent to giving us over a decade of service at an extremely high level. I am honored to be associated with him and wish he and his family the best of luck in his retirement.”