SAXTON — Tristin Timblin scored four goals Wednesday afternoon to lead the Moshannon Valley girls soccer team to an 8-0 victory.

The game was scoreless at the half before Sara Caldwell gave Mo Valley a 1-0 lead 4:28 into the second half.

Timblin netted the next four to make it 5-0, before Emily Davis sandwiched a pair of goals around a Sarah McClelland tally.

Mo Valley scored five times in the final 9:06 of the contest.

Kate Fox made four saves to notch the shutout.

The Damsels, who improved to 3-5-1, travel to St. Joseph’s Academy on Tuesday.

Moshannon Valley 8,

Tussey Mountain 0

Scoring Summary

Second Half

1. Sara Caldwell, MV, 44:28.

2. Tristin Timblin, MV, 59:48.

3. Timblin, MV, 65:38.

4. Timblin, MV, 70:54.

5. Timblin, MV, 73:44.

6. Emily Davis, MV, 74:28.

7. Sarah McClelland, MV, 76:21.

8. Davis, MV, 78:58.

Shots: Mo Valley 27, Tussey Mountain 4.

Saves: Mo Valley (Kate Fox) 4, Tussey Mountain 6.

Corner kicks: Mo Valley 2, Tussey Mountain 1.

