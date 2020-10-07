SAXTON — Tristin Timblin scored four goals Wednesday afternoon to lead the Moshannon Valley girls soccer team to an 8-0 victory.
The game was scoreless at the half before Sara Caldwell gave Mo Valley a 1-0 lead 4:28 into the second half.
Timblin netted the next four to make it 5-0, before Emily Davis sandwiched a pair of goals around a Sarah McClelland tally.
Mo Valley scored five times in the final 9:06 of the contest.
Kate Fox made four saves to notch the shutout.
The Damsels, who improved to 3-5-1, travel to St. Joseph’s Academy on Tuesday.
Moshannon Valley 8,
Tussey Mountain 0
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. Sara Caldwell, MV, 44:28.
2. Tristin Timblin, MV, 59:48.
3. Timblin, MV, 65:38.
4. Timblin, MV, 70:54.
5. Timblin, MV, 73:44.
6. Emily Davis, MV, 74:28.
7. Sarah McClelland, MV, 76:21.
8. Davis, MV, 78:58.
Shots: Mo Valley 27, Tussey Mountain 4.
Saves: Mo Valley (Kate Fox) 4, Tussey Mountain 6.
Corner kicks: Mo Valley 2, Tussey Mountain 1.