INDIANAPOLIS _ Among the items on the to-do list for Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas in his first year were to find players that fit the fast-paced, high-volume 3-point-hoisting style the Wolves want to play and find a way to create some flexibility as it pertains to the roster and the salary cap.
Rosas made a move on both those fronts Thursday, trading Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham to Atlanta for Allen Crabbe.
The trade isn’t a flashy one. It involves a pair of high-priced veterans both on expiring deals in Teague, who is making $19 million this season, and Crabbe, who is making $18.5 million _ deals worth more than they are producing. But with the move, the Wolves create a roster spot they can use in future deals before next month’s deadline or perhaps to sign two-way player Kelan Martin to a full NBA contract.
Teague, 31, dealt with a variety of injuries last season before he had a left ankle debridement procedure in April. Teague exercised a player option on the third year of his deal, which he signed when Tom Thibodeau was coach and president, to rejoin the Wolves for $19 million. In a mutual decision between him and coach Ryan Saunders, Teague shifted a bench role before the Wolves played Atlanta in November, and he has been there ever since.
He is averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 assists on 45% shooting, but his propensity to hang on to the ball while running the offense has clashed at times with the fast, heavy-ball movement style the Wolves want to play, although Teague has been a well-liked teammate and voice of honesty in the locker room.
He signed a two-year deal, with an option for a third year in the summer of 2017 when the Wolves revamped their roster after acquiring Jimmy Butler. Teague helped the Wolves make the playoffs that season.
Teague now returns to the franchise with which he spent seven seasons and earned his only All-Star appearance.
Graham, 26, came from the Nets last offseason, along with Shabazz Napier, as part of the D’Angelo Russell sign-and-trade the Wolves facilitated between Golden State and Brooklyn. Graham was in the final year of a two-year deal that paid him around $1.6 million this season. Graham was struggling from the 3-point line this season, shooting just 24% as he averaged 5.2 points per game.
Crabbe is not unfamiliar to some on the Wolves. He played in Portland under associate head coach David Vanterpool and in Brooklyn under assistant Pablo Prigioni. The Wolves are hopeful Crabbe, 27, will be a better stylistic fit for them, and if he isn’t, they can move on from him after the season.
Crabbe is a career 39% 3-point shooter, though he has played in just 28 games this season and is averaging 5.1 points per game. Brooklyn traded him and draft picks in the offseason to Atlanta for Taurean Prince and to create room for the arrival of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The Hawks drafted Prince with the pick they acquired from the Pacers in a trade for Teague, and now Teague and Crabbe are involved in a trade together.
This isn’t the only move the Wolves will be attempting to make ahead of February’s deadline. They still need to address their long-term options at point, especially now that Napier is the only true guard on the roster.
Jarrett Culver and Andrew Wiggins have taken on that role at times, so expect to see more of them handling the ball as the Wolves move forward beginning Friday in Indianapolis, Teague’s hometown.