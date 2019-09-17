Timberland Federal Credit Union, serving Clearfield, Jefferson, and Centre counties, named Joel Slagan as their new President and Chief Executive Officer. Slagan will be responsible for managing Timberland’s growth while overseeing all aspects of the credit union.
The Board of Directors appointed Slagan for his exceptional leadership skills, deep knowledge of credit unions, and proven track record of execution and operational excellence. Slagan was formerly the Executive Vice President at TFCU and served as their Chief Operations Officer prior to the EVP position.
“Timberland FCU has established itself within the communities of Dubois and Clearfield. TFCU also doubled its branches to serve the Philipsburg and Pleasant Gap communities under Joel’s leadership and I am extremely proud of all that he conquered as well as his many contributions to the credit union over the last five and a half years.” said Dave Volpe, Board Chairman of TFCU. “Joel’s appointment to CEO is well deserved and I look forward to serving many more years on the board with him at the helm.”
“I am honored to be named CEO of Timberland FCU.” said Slagan. “I am even more honored to work alongside great executives that I know are just as eager to build a great staff and deliver innovative solutions for our members. I am committed to strengthening the communities in which we serve.”
TFCU will continue to research technology while finding products to better suit its members. In the last year, Timberland has launched an all new branded mobile app, mobile deposit, and revamped their website. TFCU also recently partnered with KASASA, launching a high interest rate checking account and a cash back checking for its members. Slagan understands that newer products are not a one size fits all, which is why the Board of Directors and Slagan also introduced Legacy Checking. Kasasa checking will fit the needs of some with E statements while others that like paper statements without being charged for them can opt for the all new Legacy Checking.
Timberland Federal Credit Union was recently recognized as a PA Business Central Top 100 Organization, with Slagan himself earning the prestigious Top 100 People earlier this year.
Slagan is a Veteran of the United State Navy. He spent four years serving his country, including stops all over Europe, as well as two tours in Iraq.
He is also a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and has achieved various other credit union credentials, such as Bank Secrecy Act Compliance Specialist (BSACS) Certified Credit Union Compliance Expert (CCUCE) Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor (CCUFC) Security Fraud Expert (SFE) and a Certified Credit Union Vendor Program Manager (CCUVPM).
Prior to Timberland he worked for the Pennsylvania Credit Union Association from 2006 until leaving in 2014 as their Director of Audit Services.
Joel Slagan is quoted to say,
“Timberland Federal Credit Union would like to continue building new relationships while strengthening current relationships and I look forward to serving all of our members,” Slagan said.”
When asked what advice — if any — has Slagan taken in his new position, he said he is “continuing to take the same advice that I shell out, and that is, to surround yourself with people smarter than you.”
I stay close and learn from our CFO, Shane Pentz,” Slagan said. “He is brilliant and not just in accounting. I hired back our COO, Joe Klaiber, because he is an ethical, hardworking and very knowledgeable team player. Our VP of Lending, Bill Costan, is passionate in helping our members and I couldn’t think of anyone else that could come close to his work ethic and knowledge. So, I believe as long as I stick by their sides, I’m going to do alright”.