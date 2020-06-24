When I heard Ben Roethlisberger’s soundbite admitting that he had battled addictions to alcohol and pornography, I had two immediate questions.
The first was, how was this story so far off the radar for so long?
Roethlisberger was a speaker for the “ManUp Pittsburgh” Christian men’s program, which was streamed online Saturday. Normally, it’s a live event hosted annually by Urban Impact. But because of the covid-19 restrictions, the series of speakers that also included Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and former Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was held online only.
Steelers radio color commentator and former offensive tackle Tunch Ilkin was the host. Roethlisberger was speaking about the struggles some athletes have with being put on a pedestal, despite knowing of their own sins and shortcomings.
“We make mistakes. We get addicted to things. We sin. We’re human,” Roethlisberger said. “I think sometimes we get put on this pedestal where we can’t make mistakes. I’ve fallen as short as anybody. I’ve been addicted to alcohol. I’ve been addicted to pornography, which makes me then not the best husband, not the best father, not the best Christian I can be.”
I’m told Roethlisberger made the comment June 10. The program aired June 20. And many in the mainstream media didn’t pick it up until Tuesday afternoon.
With the modern news cycle, that might as well be a decade.
I know there is a lot going on in the world these days. However, I would’ve thought the headline “Future Hall of Fame quarterback discusses porn and alcohol addictions” might move the needle a smidge over the course of three days.
No?
Eventually, the likes of ESPN.com picked up the story. But the other question that leaves me wondering is, what did Roethlisberger mean by “I’ve been”?
As in past tense? Like he thinks these addictions are cured and buried forever?
For his health, I certainly hope that’s the case. I’ll leave that to various experts in those fields from medicine, psychology, treatment facilities and faith guidance to debate.
Over either disease.
Or when Roethlisberger says “I’ve been,” is he trying to say these are addictions that he’s stumbled into and he’s still very much battling every day?
As in, present tense.
If so, that’s truly a big deal. For him. His family. His team. His teammates. Especially as it relates to his issues with alcohol.
I mean, is this something Roethlisberger has been fighting his whole career? Many have wondered quietly, or openly.
Roethlisberger twice faced sexual assault allegations. Once in 2009 and again in 2010. While Roethlisberger was never criminally prosecuted, he still got suspended four games by the NFL in advance of the 2010 season.
In May of that month, tales of Roethlisberger’s boorish bar behavior were famously transcribed in Sports Illustrated. And WTAE’s Sally Wiggin even directly asked Roethlisberger if he had an alcohol problem.
“No, I don’t,” Roethlisberger replied. “I’ve done dumb things, and I know that. Those chapters in my life, I’ve closed that book. And I’m not opening them up. It only matters what I do from here on out.”
That quote rings differently now. Did Roethlisberger lie then? Maybe better said, was he in denial then? Did his addiction develop, ironically, in the years after his perceived personal renaissance began?
Or was he trying to say to Wiggin that he previously had alcohol problems that weren’t part of the issue in 2010? If that’s the case, he sure seemed to have a lot of problems in bars for a guy who didn’t drink.
Roethlisberger owes no one an explanation about his addictions. But this seems to be a story he wants to tell. Roethlisberger offered the information to Ilkin unprompted.
Then his Twitter account promoted the event five times on the day it aired, even retweeting a Christian sports magazine column about his quotes after the program streamed.
This doesn’t appear to be a guy trying to bury a story. This appears to be a guy trying to rewrite one about himself.
Prurient headlines and social media jabs aside, Roethlisberger’s revelation seems like pretty significant news. But some more context is needed to truly understand what he seemingly wants us to know.