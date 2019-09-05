CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team topped visiting Brookville 206-224 on Thursday afternoon at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
Nate Hryn carded a 43 to lead the Tide. Shane Miller added a 49, while Chris Daniels (56) and Adam Miller (58) also figured in the scoring.
Curwensville improved to 5-1 with the win.
The Tide host Punxsutawney on Monday.
Curwensville—206
Nate Hryn 43, Shane Miller 49, Chris Daniels 56, Adam Miller 58. Others: Mike Daniel 65, Chase Graham 70.
Brookville—224
David Coble 48, Hayden Osborne 55, Ian Pete 60, Issac Wolfe 61. Others: Bryce Rafferty 63, Patrick Diedrich 70.