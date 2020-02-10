WESTOVER — The Curwensville boys basketball team outscored host Harmony 14-6 in the fourth quarter Monday to rally for a 58-56 victory.
Ty Terry scored eight of his 15 points in the final frame to help spark the comeback.
Adam Miller led the Golden Tide with 21 points, including scoring 10 of his team’s 13 third-quarter points. Trevor Lansberry added 12 points.
Harmony, which led 18-12 after one and 34-31 at the half, got 16 points from Adam McGarvey. Jayden Westover and Jordan Schneider each netted 12.
Curwensville improved to 3-16 overall and 3-4 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Harmony slipped to 3-16 overall and 3-4 in the MVL.
The Golden Tide travel to Moshannon Valley on Wednesday, while the Owls visit Blacklick Valley today.
Curwensville—58
Terry 5 2-4 15, McGarry 1 3-4 5, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Condon 2 1-2 5, Lansberry 5 1-1 12, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Miller 9 3-5 21. Totals: 22 10-16 58.
Harmony—56
Westover 5 2-3 12, McGarvey 6 3-4 16, Schneider 6 0-0 12, Boring 4 0-0 9, Elias 0 1-2 3, Maseto 1 0-0 2, Fry 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 5-9 56.
Three-pointers: Terry 3, Lansberry; McGarvey, Boring, Elias.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 12 19 13 14—58
Harmony 18 16 16 6—56