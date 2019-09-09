CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team fell to visiting Punxsutawney 161-217 Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
Punxsy’s Zach Vanleer carded a 36 to lead the Chucks.
Nate Hryn paced the Golden Tide with a 49. Shane Miller (52), Chris Daniels (57) and Mike Daniel (59) also scored for Curwensville.
Curwensville, which fell to 5-2, is back in action today at DuBois.
Punxsutawney—161
Zach Vanleer 36, Ryan Roberts 38, Sean Deeley 43, Graham McFarland 44. Others: Jackson Fezell 49, John Crago 56.
Curwensville—217
Nate Hryn 49, Shane Miller 52, Chris Daniels 57, Mike Daniel 59. Others: Chase Graham 66, Adam Miller 68.