KANE — The Kane boys basketball team got out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter of Friday’s game and never looked back, beating visiting Curwensville 69-39.
The Golden Tide got 19 points from Trevor Lansberry in the loss.
Curwensville, which slipped to 1-10 overall and 0-5 in the AML, is back in action Tuesday, playing host to Ridgway.
Curwensville—39
Lee 0 0-0 0, McGarry 1 0-0 3, Lezzer 2 0-0 4, Condon 2 2-6 6, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Lansberry 6 5-6 19, Swatsworth 1 0-0 3, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Mullaney 0 0-0 0, Miller 2 0-1 4. Totals: 14 7-13 39.
Kane—69
Greville 10 3-3 29, Whiteman 2 0-0 5, Holt 1 0-0 2, Zuzek 1 1-2 3, Z. Smith 4 0-0 8, B. Smith 1 0-0 2, Deluca 5 0-0 12, Bizzak 2 0-0 6, Jikielek 1 0-2 2. Totals: 27 4-7 69.
Three-pointers: McGarry, Lansberry 2, Swatsworth; Greville 3, Whiteman, Deluca 2, Bizzak 2.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 12 8 15 4—39
Kane 21 15 18 15—69