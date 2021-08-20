EVERETT — The Curwensville boys golf team fell in its season opener Friday at Down River Golf Course, dropping a 194-227 decision to host Everett.
The match was also the first for the Golden Tide in the Inter County Conference.
Landon Bailor and Zach Peters led Curwensville, each shooting a 55. Grant Swanson (58) and Kaceton Ciamacco (59) also scored for the Golden Tide.
Everett’s Jake Shumaker shot a 42 to earn medallist honors.
Curwensville is back in action Monday at DuBois Central Catholic.
Everett—194
Jake Shumaker 42, Ayden Cowan 47, Maddox Risbon 49, Quintin Brambley 56. Others: Kyle Duval 59, Del Hollis 66.
Curwensville—227
Zach Peters 55, Landon Bailor 55, Grant Swanson 58, Kaceton Ciamacco 59. Others: Evan Losey 60, Davis Fleming 62.