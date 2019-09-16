CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team edged visiting Clearfield 200-206 Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
Nate Hryn led the Golden Tide with a 45, while Shane Miller shot a 48. Chris Daniels (52) and Adam Miller (55) also scored for Curwensville.
The Bison were led by Luke Roach (48) and Harrison Peacock (49). Justin Maines added a 51 and Eric Fletcher carded a 58.
Clearfield is back in action today at the Punxsutawney Invitational.
Curwensville visits Brockway on Thursday.
Curwensville—200
Nate Hryn 45, Shane Miller 48, Chris Daniels 52, Adam Miller 55. Others: Chase Graham 58, Mike Daniel 64.
Clearfield—206
Luke Roach 48, Harrison Peacock 49, Justin Maines 51, Eric Fletcher 58. Others: Alex Lansberry 65, Noah Jordan 67.