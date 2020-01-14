ST. MARYS — The Curwensville boys basketball team fell to host Elk County Catholic 64-4 on Tuesday evening.
Scott Condon led the Tide with three points.
Curwensville, which slipped to 1-8, is back in action today at Glendale.
Curwensville—4
McGarry 0 1-2 1, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Condon 0 3-6 3, Lansberry 0 0-0 0, Swatsworth 0 0-0 0, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 0 4-8 4.
Elk County Catholic—64
I. Wortman 2 0-0 5, Wolfe 1 0-0 3, Lindemuth 2 0-0 6, DePrator 2 0-0 4, Jansen 0 0-0 0, Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Uberti 3 0-0 6, R. Wortman 5 0-0 10, McAllister 2 0-0 5, Gregory 1 2-2 4, Kraus 6 0-0 14, Breindel 3 0-0 7. Totals: 27 2-2 64.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 1 1 1 1— 4
Elk County 17 14 18 15—64