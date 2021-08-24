BROOKVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team fell to host Brookville 189-251 Tuesday afternoon at Pinecrest Country Club.
Landon Bailor shot the low score for the Golden Tide with a 57. Zack Peters (63), Phin Mileski (64) and Evan Losey (67) also scored for Curwensville.
Brookville’s Killian Radel was the medalist, carding a 41.
Curwensville slipped to 0-3 with the loss.
The Golden Tide are back in action today at Bellwood-Antis.
Brookville—189
Killian Radel 41, Bryce Rafferty 44, Ian Pete 51, Burke Fleming 53. Others: Owen Cuylor 56, Kolton Lyons 61.
Curwensville—251
Landon Bailor 57, Zack Peters 63, Phin Mileski 64, Evan Losey 67. Others: Davis Fleming 67, Kaceton Ciamacco 69.