Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL ALLOW AREAS OF FROST TO FORM. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE FROST WILL OCCUR MAINLY IN VALLEY LOCATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS AND VEGETATION FROM THE COLD. POTTED PLANTS SHOULD BE BROUGHT INSIDE. &&