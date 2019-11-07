District 9 announced its football all-stars recently.
Curwensville placed three players on the small school south team.
Jake Mullins (punter), Duane Brady (linebacker) and Nick Holbert (defensive line) were selected.
Keystone, which was the small school team champions, had the Offensive Lineman of the Year (Kirk Wolbert), Offensive MVP (Isaak Jones) and Coach of the Year (Ryan Smith).
Redbank Valley’s Ethan Hetrick was selected as the Defensive Lineman of the Year and Union/AC Valley’s Colton Hoffman was picked as the Defensive MVP.
District 9 All-Stars
Small School South
Offensive Line
Trent Bowersox, Redbank Valley. Jared Emmert, Elk County Catholic. Kirk Wolbert, Keystone. Union/AC Valley, Layton Stewart. Brady Rapp, Keystone.
Wide Receiver/Slot Back
Tanner Merwin, Union/AC Valley. Ethan Hetrick, Redbank Valley. John Wittman Jr., Elk County Catholic.
Quarterback
Luke Bowser, Union/AC Valley. Isaak Jones, Keystone.
Tight End
Leo Gregory
Running Back
Sam Kaul, Elk County Catholic. Nick Weaver, Keystone.
Return Specilaist
Caden Rainey, Union/AC Valley.
Kicker
Nick Cosper, Keystone.
Punter
Jake Mullins, Curwensville.
Defensive Line
Ethan Hetrick, Redbank Valley. Layton Stewart, Union/AC Valley. Nick Holbert, Curwensville. Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley. Brady Rapp, Keystone.
Linebackers
Colton Hoffman, Union/AC Valley. Chase Bish, Redbank Valley. Duane Brady, Curwensville. Eli Penny, Union/AC Valley. Sam Kaul, Elk County Catholic. Kirk Wolbert, Keystone.
Safety
Tanner Merwin, Union/AC Valley. Kylar Culbertson, Union/AC Valley. Zander McHenry, Keystone.
Cornerback
Alex Rapp, Keystone. Tony Thompson, Union/AC Valley.
Honorable Mention
Taylor Altman (RB/Safety), Keystone. Sam Hetrick (WR/CB), Redbank Valley. Anthony Gerg (OL), Elk County Catholic.