District 9 announced its football all-stars recently.

Curwensville placed three players on the small school south team.

Jake Mullins (punter), Duane Brady (linebacker) and Nick Holbert (defensive line) were selected.

Keystone, which was the small school team champions, had the Offensive Lineman of the Year (Kirk Wolbert), Offensive MVP (Isaak Jones) and Coach of the Year (Ryan Smith).

Redbank Valley’s Ethan Hetrick was selected as the Defensive Lineman of the Year and Union/AC Valley’s Colton Hoffman was picked as the Defensive MVP.

District 9 All-Stars

Small School South

Offensive Line

Trent Bowersox, Redbank Valley. Jared Emmert, Elk County Catholic. Kirk Wolbert, Keystone. Union/AC Valley, Layton Stewart. Brady Rapp, Keystone.

Wide Receiver/Slot Back

Tanner Merwin, Union/AC Valley. Ethan Hetrick, Redbank Valley. John Wittman Jr., Elk County Catholic.

Quarterback

Luke Bowser, Union/AC Valley. Isaak Jones, Keystone.

Tight End

Leo Gregory

Running Back

Sam Kaul, Elk County Catholic. Nick Weaver, Keystone.

Return Specilaist

Caden Rainey, Union/AC Valley.

Kicker

Nick Cosper, Keystone.

Punter

Jake Mullins, Curwensville.

Defensive Line

Ethan Hetrick, Redbank Valley. Layton Stewart, Union/AC Valley. Nick Holbert, Curwensville. Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley. Brady Rapp, Keystone.

Linebackers

Colton Hoffman, Union/AC Valley. Chase Bish, Redbank Valley. Duane Brady, Curwensville. Eli Penny, Union/AC Valley. Sam Kaul, Elk County Catholic. Kirk Wolbert, Keystone.

Safety

Tanner Merwin, Union/AC Valley. Kylar Culbertson, Union/AC Valley. Zander McHenry, Keystone.

Cornerback

Alex Rapp, Keystone. Tony Thompson, Union/AC Valley.

Honorable Mention

Taylor Altman (RB/Safety), Keystone. Sam Hetrick (WR/CB), Redbank Valley. Anthony Gerg (OL), Elk County Catholic.

