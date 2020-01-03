Outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive end Cam Heyward and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were named first-team All-Pro on Friday, making the Steelers the only team in the NFL with three All-Pros on defense.
Watt was named first-team as an edge rusher. He also was named as a second-team linebacker. Heyward was named as an interior lineman and Fitzpatrick as a safety. Rookie receiver Diontae Johnson was named as second-team punt returner.
It’s the first All-Pro selection for Watt and Fitzpatrick and second for Heyward, who also made it in 2017.
Watt is the running for NFL Defensive Player of the Year after a monster season. He had a career-high 14 1/2 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Fitzpatrick, acquired in trade with Miami in the second week of the season, tied for the team-lead in interceptions with five and had two touchdowns. He also had a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Heyward registered nine sacks and a career-high 83 tackles. He also had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, and he tied his previous career high in quarterback hits with 22.
Johnson didn’t earn the punt return job until midway through the season, but he was dynamic in his 20 returns. He averaged 12.4 yards per return and had an 85-yard touchdown against Arizona.
Former Pitt star Aaron Donald was named All-Pro for a fifth consecutive year. He received 49 of a possible 50 votes. The only players that were unanimous selections (50 votes) were cornerback Stephon Gilmore of the Patriots and receiver Michael Thomas of the Saints.