ALTOONA — The District 6 class 2A Wrestling Tournament begins at 10 a.m. today with eight participants in each weight class. The Top two finishers from Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s four sectional tournaments make up the field.
The section champs were seeded one through four, while the runner-ups were inserted into the bracket so that wresters from the same section couldn’t meet until the finals.
Among the Progressland teams in the tournament, Glendale nabbed two top seeds, while West Branch has one. Philipsburg-Osceola, which has a Progressand-high eight qualifiers, does not have a No. 1 seed.
Vikings Brock McMillen (138) and Zeke Dubler (152) are the top seeds for Glendale, while George Campbell (120) and Suds Dubler (172) are seeded second. McMillen is a two-time District 6 and PIAA champ. Suds Dubler was first as a freshman and second last season as a sophomore. Glendale also has Nick Zabinski (113), Garret Misiura (160) and Brock Smeal (285) competing.
Misiura matches up with P-O’s Hunter Weitoish in the quarterfinal round. Weitoish, who has placed fourth, first and second in three district appearances, is the highest-seeded Mountie at No 2. Weitoish also grabbed a sixth-place medal at PIAAs a season ago.
Marcus Gable (120) and Luke Hughes (145) are both seeded fourth. Also wrestling for P-O are Scott Frantz (113), Austin Foster (138), Dom Shaw (189), Parker Moore (215) and Chase Klinger (285). Moore was third at districts and sixth at PIAAs last season.
West Branch only has two district qualifiers, but both are seeded high. Freshman Landon Bainey is the top seed at 106, while Ethan Yingling is No. 2 at 215.
Other No. 1 seeds are Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey (113) and Cooper Gilham (126), Tyrone’s Hunter Walk (120), Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington (132) and Ryan Weyandt (160), Richland’s Cooper Warshel (145), Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall (172), Cambria Heights’ Ian Eckenrode (189), Westmont Hilltop’s Tanner Dluhos (215) and Marion Center’s Marvin Beatty (285).
Coen Bainey, Arrington, Dluhos and Beatty join McMillen as returning district champs. Arrington is a two-time district champ and has finished first and third in the state.
Gilham is a three-time district runner-up. Walker was a runner-up last year and was sixth in the state. DuVall, a district champ as a freshman, has two consecutive runner-up finishes. He also have two state medals (seventh and third).
Weyandt and Warshel were both third in the district last year and were fifth and eighth, respectively, at PIAAs.
The Top 3 place winners advance to the Southwest Regional Tournament at IUP next week.
District 6 Class 2A Pairings
Wrestlers are listed according to seed, name, school, grade and record.
Team Key
Bald Eagle, BEA. Bellwood-Antis, BA. Blairsville, B. Bishop McCort, BM. Cambria Heights, CH. Central C. Central Cambria, CC, Forest Hills, FH. Glendale, G. Huntingdon, H. Juniata Valley, JV. Marion Center, MC. Mount Union, MU. Penn Cambria, PC. Penns Valley, PV. Philipsburg-Osceola, PO. Richland, R. Southern Huntingdon, SH. St. Joseph’s Academy, SJ. Tyrone, T. West Branch, WB. Westmont Hilltop, WH.
106 pounds
(1) Landon Bainey, WB, 9, 15-0 vs Bryce Proudfit, PC, 12, 10-1. Mason Beatty, MU, 10 7-1 vs. (4) Cam Stewart, MC, 10, 12-7. (3) Tyler Beisinger, C, 10, 4-2 vs. Lucas Fye, BEA, 9, 11-2. Isaiah Shilcosky, 9, 8-7 vs. (2) Korry Walls, T, 10, 9-3.
113 pounds
(1) Coen Bainey, BEA, 10, 13-0 vs. Nick Zabinski, G, 9, 10-1. Landon Dunsmore, H, 10, 7-2 vs. (4) Tony Dipaola, FH, 12, 10-5. (3) Trent Hoover, PC, 9, 9-1 vs. Scott Frantz, PO, 11, 3-2. Connor LaManta, WH, 12, 4-2 vs (2) Bryce Beatty, MU, 12 7-0.
120 pounds
(1) Hunter Walk, T, 12, 12-1 vs. Hunter Forcellini, FH, 9, 12-6. Jaxon Matthews, C, 11, 5-2 vs. (4) Marcus Gable, PO, 9, 5-2. (3) Mason Gibson, BM, 9, 8-0 vs. Al Chilcote, MU, 9, 7-1. Hunter Gardner, BEA, 9, 5-5 vs. (2) George Campbell, G, 9, 9-1.
126 pounds
(1) Cooper Gilham, BEA, 12, 12-3 vs. Brandt Patterson, PC, 11, 5-5. Ethan Zukus, R, 12, 8-3 vs. (4) Ashton Sipes, T, 11, 9-0. (3) Ian Crouch, C, 12, 5-0 vs. Justin Darlington, PV, 12, 4-3. Devin Grubb, H, 10, 6-4 vs. (2) Easton Toth, FH, 11, 10-3.
132 pounds
(1) Jackson Arrington, FH, 11, 17-0 vs. Issac Westrick, CH, 11, 6-4. Ty Watson, PV, 9, 5-2 vs (4) Eden Wagner, H, 11, 5-5. (3) Alex Bowman, C, 12, 4-3 vs. Allen Mangus, R, 12, 10-2. Lukas Walk, T, 9, 8-2 vs (2) Zack Witmer, SJ, 12 5-0.
138 pounds
(1) Brock McMillen, G, 12, 10-0 vs. Noah Teeter FH, 11, 4-1. Austin Foster, PO, 11, 6-2 vs (4) Andrew Weaver, T, 9, 10-8. (3) Roy Dunn, WH, 12, 7-0 vs Cole Claycomb, CK, 10, 4-1. Trevor Skopic, MU, 12, 5-3 vs. (2) Amonn Ohl, SJ, 12, 4-1.
145 pounds
(1) Cooper Warshel, R, 12, 10-0 vs. Nathan Little, PC, 11, 5-7. Xander Shank, BA, 11, 6-4 vs. (4) Luke Hughes, PO, 11, 4-5. (3) Adam McCullough, CC, 12, 9-5 vs. Dustin Finn, FH, 10, 14-7. Noah Fetterolf, PV, 11, 3-4 vs. (2) Reese Wood, T 10, 12-1.
152 pounds
(1) Zeke Dubler, G, 10, 9-0 vs Deegan Rittenouse, MU, 10, 5-4. Gavin Stewart, MC, 11, 15-4 vs. (4) Dristen Wolfe, PV, 12, 4-1. (3) Elijah Morder, JV, 12, 11-0 vs. Austin McCloskey, PC 10, 5-4. Heath Basalla, 10 vs. (2) Hudson Holbay, WH, 12, 7-0.
160 pounds
(1) Ryan Weyandt, FH, 12, 18-2 vs. Tommy Cohenour, SH, 9, 9-2. Noah Foltz, BEA, 11, 13-2 vs. (4) Andrew McGonigal, C, 9, 3-2. (3) Aiden Taylor, BA, 12, 10-0 vs. Cole Stuchel, B, 10, 10-5. Garret Misiura, G, 12, 6-3 vs. (2) Hunter Weitoish, PO, 12, 8-1.
172 pounds
(1) Malachi DuVall, PV, 12 7-0 vs Kyle Barnett, H, 12, 2-7. John Hajzus, CC, 11, 9-6 vs (4) Hunter Holbay, WH, 2, 6-0. (3) Ty Noonan, BA, 12, 1-0 vs Brady Proctor, BEA, 12, 5-9. Aiden Cattau, MC, 12, 10-10 vs. (2) Suds Dubler, G, 11, 9-1.
189 pounds
(1) Ian Eckenrode, CH, 12, 10-0 vs. Madox Muto, WH, 11, 3-1. Tommy Hicks, T, 12, 9-4 vs. (4) Hunter Lyons, PV, 10, 2-2. (3) Mason Bell, B, 10, 9-8 vs Ethan Kubalt, CC, 11, 13-3. Dom Shaw, PO, 11, 1-2 vs (2) Myles Baney, H, 12, 6-3.
215 pounds
(1) Tanner Dluhos, WH, 12 6-1 vs. Austin Wagner, PC, 10, 8-2. Parker Moore, PO, 12, 5-3 vs. (4) Briar Deline, H, 12, 8-1. (3) Zach Weakland, CH, 12, 9-0 vs. Ryan Shaw, FH, 11, 6-8. Brody Pyles, SH, 12, 9-4 vs. (2) Ethan Yingling, WB, 12, 13-2.
285 pounds
(1) Marvin Beatty, MC, 12, 18-1 vs. Chase Klinger, PO, 11, 1-1. Brock Smeal, G, 11, 4-2 vs. (4) Gunner Singleton, H, 10, 7-2. (3) Ben Sharer, PV, 12, 5-1 vs. Noah Gresh, WH, 12, 6-2. Braden Ewing, T, 9, 7-6 vs. (2) Karter Quick, CC 10, 12-2.